The Cuban Cocktail Inspired By A Legendary Silent Film Actress

The Cuban cocktail named for actress Mary Pickford is just as sweet as she was, on account of the tropical pineapple juice and saccharine grenadine. Pickford's big eyes, bright face, and bouncy curls gave her a charming look, and fittingly, she was known as "America's sweetheart" during her heyday in Hollywood in the 1910s, '20s, and '30s. She starred in 194 black and white films, including "The Poor Little Rich Girl," "Tess of the Storm Country," and "Daddy-Long-Legs." She even won an Academy Award for her role in the movie "Coquette," worked as a screenwriter, produced films under her own company, and wrote an autobiography called "Sunshine and Shadow."

Invented in Cuba during that very same era, the Mary Pickford cocktail often includes about equal parts white rum and pineapple juice, though recipes will also play with the ratio of rum to juice to create boozier or fruitier versions. It also has a bit of grenadine (and its little-known flavor) and a few drops of maraschino liqueur — these ingredients lend a bright, fruit punch-like hue that almost makes you think you're ordering a Singapore sling cocktail. All the ingredients are shaken together and strained into a chilled stemmed glass, such as a coupe, for a libation that is fruity, sweet, and super easy to put together.