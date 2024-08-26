What Does It Mean To Order A Sling Cocktail?
A sling is a super classic cocktail ... perhaps even the most classic, depending on who you ask. In one of the first recorded definitions of the word "cock-tail" in the newspaper "The Balance and Columbian Repository" in 1806, it was described as "a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water, and bitters — it is vulgarly called a bittered sling" (via Difford's Guide). At the time, the term "vulgarly" in this context meant "commonly." An article written by Ted Haigh, published in the book "Mixologist: The Journal of the American Cocktail" by Jared Brown, references a rum-based sling that goes back even further to 1675.
A basic sling cocktail includes a spirit (such as brandy, whiskey, gin, or rum) shaken with lemon juice, rich simple syrup (two parts sugar to one part water), and ice. Then, it is strained over ice into a glass and topped off with soda water or ginger ale. Other versions dissolve fine sugar into still water in the bottom of a glass and then stir it with lemon juice, the spirit, and ice. Bitters are also a common addition. Either way, if you would like to order one, specify the spirit you would like by asking for a gin sling, whiskey sling, and so on.
The sling cocktail versus a Singapore sling
Because this is a basic formula, you'll find lots of different riffs — perhaps none more famous than the Singapore sling. It was invented at the Long Bar in the Raffles Hotel in Singapore by bartender Ngiam Tong Boon. Gin, Benedictine liqueur, Heering cherry liqueur, pineapple juice, grenadine, and bitters are shaken together with ice, strained into an ice-filled glass, and topped with soda water – though there is no longer any record of the original recipe. Bartender Ngiam created the drink in 1915 so that women wishing to adhere to social norms could drink alcohol without it looking too obvious.
The Singapore sling has both acidity and sweetness, a balancing herbal quality from the bitters and Benedictine, and a bright red hue on account of the pomegranate-flavored grenadine for a fruit punch vibe that's just plain fun. Ngiam's additions of pineapple juice and grenadine are what set the Raffles' take apart from earlier, less fruit-forward versions that just combined gin, cherry brandy, Benedictine, lime, and sparkling water.
Like Ernest Hemingway's favorite cocktail — the daiquiri — the use of overly sugared pre-made mixes caused the Singapore sling to fall out of favor with some. But those who got their first taste at a tiki bar may still love the bright red hue and sweet taste. The Long Bar now serves one with the grenadine and pineapple juice — and one without, so anyone can order the Singapore sling they feel is just right.