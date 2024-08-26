What Does It Mean To Order A Sling Cocktail?

A sling is a super classic cocktail ... perhaps even the most classic, depending on who you ask. In one of the first recorded definitions of the word "cock-tail" in the newspaper "The Balance and Columbian Repository" in 1806, it was described as "a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water, and bitters — it is vulgarly called a bittered sling" (via Difford's Guide). At the time, the term "vulgarly" in this context meant "commonly." An article written by Ted Haigh, published in the book "Mixologist: The Journal of the American Cocktail" by Jared Brown, references a rum-based sling that goes back even further to 1675.

A basic sling cocktail includes a spirit (such as brandy, whiskey, gin, or rum) shaken with lemon juice, rich simple syrup (two parts sugar to one part water), and ice. Then, it is strained over ice into a glass and topped off with soda water or ginger ale. Other versions dissolve fine sugar into still water in the bottom of a glass and then stir it with lemon juice, the spirit, and ice. Bitters are also a common addition. Either way, if you would like to order one, specify the spirit you would like by asking for a gin sling, whiskey sling, and so on.