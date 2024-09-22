Upgrade Canned Chili With An Easy Store-Bought Ingredient

Pantry-friendly meals are a lifesaver when it comes to getting dinner on the table with minimal effort. But sometimes, canned foods can really fall flat on their own, and chili in particular might taste like little more than salt and dried spices. This is where another shelf-stable ingredient swoops in to save the day: jarred salsa.

Of course, if you have some laying around, you are welcome to use any fresh salsa in your chili, but jarred salsa really offers peak convenience. The spicy jalapeños, sweet onions, bright garlic, and acidic tomatoes echo the notes that are already present in the dish. However, the vegetable condiment provides a fresh foil to the stew's more cooked-down and caramelized flavor profile. Basically, the acid and vegetables in the salsa wake the chili right up.

Since every jar of salsa and can of chili will differ, this is a case where you should definitely sample as you go, and make adjustments to taste. Start by heating up a can of chili and stir in a couple big spoonfuls of salsa. If you find that the mixture needs more acid and heat, add up to a cup of the condiment. Sodium is also important to consider, since both products are already salted; you can add some salt-free stock or water to mellow out the flavors, if necessary. Just allow everything to simmer together for a few minutes so the ingredients can meld, and serve with your favorite adventurous chili toppings!