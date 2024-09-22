Upgrade Canned Chili With An Easy Store-Bought Ingredient
Pantry-friendly meals are a lifesaver when it comes to getting dinner on the table with minimal effort. But sometimes, canned foods can really fall flat on their own, and chili in particular might taste like little more than salt and dried spices. This is where another shelf-stable ingredient swoops in to save the day: jarred salsa.
Of course, if you have some laying around, you are welcome to use any fresh salsa in your chili, but jarred salsa really offers peak convenience. The spicy jalapeños, sweet onions, bright garlic, and acidic tomatoes echo the notes that are already present in the dish. However, the vegetable condiment provides a fresh foil to the stew's more cooked-down and caramelized flavor profile. Basically, the acid and vegetables in the salsa wake the chili right up.
Since every jar of salsa and can of chili will differ, this is a case where you should definitely sample as you go, and make adjustments to taste. Start by heating up a can of chili and stir in a couple big spoonfuls of salsa. If you find that the mixture needs more acid and heat, add up to a cup of the condiment. Sodium is also important to consider, since both products are already salted; you can add some salt-free stock or water to mellow out the flavors, if necessary. Just allow everything to simmer together for a few minutes so the ingredients can meld, and serve with your favorite adventurous chili toppings!
The best salsas to pair with canned chili
When choosing which salsa to use, there really is no wrong answer here, because it all depends on your preferences — but going for one of the best salsas you can buy at the grocery store, plus a good-quality canned chili, is a great place to start. If you prefer a smoother, bean-free chili, go for a salsa that is completely blended. A smooth tomatillo salsa adds a unique tang, while tomato-based salsas add sweeter notes. A product with roasted veggies or chipotle peppers is also nice for that extra hit of smoky savoriness.
For those who like more of a textural experience, opt for a chunky salsa that has discernible pieces of onions, tomatoes, and peppers. If your chili is also finer in texture, you can add in a can of rinsed kidney, red, black, or pinto beans for extra heartiness.
Also, feel free to use more than one salsa and mix and match! Finish a bowl of salsa-infused chili with a spoonful of nutty, seedy, and rich salsa macha, or swirl in some fiery and creamy guacachile or salsa taquera before serving. A topping of jarred sweet corn salsa lends some great texture, and why not finish off the spicy dish with some upgraded store-bought queso? Bringing together these pantry products turns boring canned chili into a totally craveable meal.