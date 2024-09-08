Cocoa Powder Is The Secret Ingredient Your Chili Needs
There's nothing like a warm bowl of chili to combat cold nights, whether you're making an easy slow cooker version, a cozy bowl of pumpkin and turkey chili, or a grass-fed beef chili, you can always use some secret ingredients that can take your recipe from good to spectacular. Take liquid smoke, for example — it's the secret smoky ingredient that makes your chili award-worthy. Another not-so-common option? Cocoa powder.
While you may not immediately think that chocolate and chili go hand-in-hand, cocoa actually adds a richness and depth that can really make your recipe shine. Similar to how Mexican cuisine uses chocolate blended with dried chilis and spices to create a traditional mole sauce, adding earthy and sweet cocoa to a pot of simmering chili helps boost the flavor of the rest of your ingredients. This is especially helpful in vegetarian recipes, as the lack of meat can often leave something to be desired. Cocoa helps to pull everything together, elevating your pot of chili to a hearty and savory meal that you'll want to make every chance you get.
How to add cocoa powder to chili
When adding cocoa powder to your chili, opting for the unsweetened version is a good idea. This is so that the addition doesn't make the final dish too sweet. You also won't have to use a ton — adding just a tablespoon or two to your recipe should do the trick. To start, sprinkle one tablespoon of cocoa powder into your chili during the step where you add the rest of your spices. Taste and add more if you'd like. Additionally, if you'd like to add even more warmth to your bowl, consider including a pinch of cinnamon — it'll help round out the flavors even more.
Once it's ready, serve your cocoa powder-spiced chili with all the usual suspects. A warm piece of cornbread, a dollop of sour cream, and a hefty sprinkling of shredded cheese should do the trick. You can also consider using some unique chili toppings like a fried egg, chopped avocado (for that Southwestern vibe), or a slice of grilled pineapple. The latter adds fruity notes that pair well with the hint of cocoa.