Cocoa Powder Is The Secret Ingredient Your Chili Needs

When adding cocoa powder to your chili, opting for the unsweetened version is a good idea. This is so that the addition doesn't make the final dish too sweet. You also won't have to use a ton — adding just a tablespoon or two to your recipe should do the trick. To start, sprinkle one tablespoon of cocoa powder into your chili during the step where you add the rest of your spices. Taste and add more if you'd like. Additionally, if you'd like to add even more warmth to your bowl, consider including a pinch of cinnamon — it'll help round out the flavors even more.

Once it's ready, serve your cocoa powder-spiced chili with all the usual suspects. A warm piece of cornbread, a dollop of sour cream, and a hefty sprinkling of shredded cheese should do the trick. You can also consider using some unique chili toppings like a fried egg, chopped avocado (for that Southwestern vibe), or a slice of grilled pineapple. The latter adds fruity notes that pair well with the hint of cocoa.