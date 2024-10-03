Basil Is Out, There's Another Fresh Herb You Need To Try On Pasta

Okay, look. We love basil. We always will. It's a staple of the Italian kitchen for a reason — a delicious, distinctive herb that's equally at home in a pesto alla genovese or a cocktail like a gin basil smash. But there's room, we think, for another herb in your pasta. So this week, ditch your pesto and make your midweek pasta with mint instead. "Wait, mint? That thing in my mojito? Mint, like ... toothpaste?" Okay, it's not that weird. But beyond the classics like lamb with a mint sauce (or a mint julep for the grown-ups) it's far from the most commonly used herb in most American kitchens. But across the globe, and especially in Italy, it's a staple, and we should be using it more.

The mint we're talking about isn't the hyper-concentrated, syrupy stuff we fill our coffees and chocolate bars and chewing gum with. Instead, it's got a fresh, cool but crucially subtle profile, that brings a lift of brightening sweetness to any dish. Across Italy, where mint is incredibly abundant, it's used in everything from panzanella to carciofi alla romana, and pasta. When it comes to the latter, the possibilities are endless. You could try grinding it up into a mint pesto, to toss with some fusilli or penne, or keep things simple, pairing it with some butter and parmesan to really bring out its best in a surprisingly complex and refreshing dish.