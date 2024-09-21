Basil Smash Is The 4-Ingredient Herby Cocktail That's Too Easy Not To Make

While it's fun to play mixologist at home and come up with unique drinks, you can also easily make a delicious, complex, and elegant option with no fancy syrups, tinctures, tonics, or unusual craft cocktail ingredients, such as the Basil Smash. Interestingly, the Gin Basil Smash (invented by Jörg Meyer) and the Basil Smash (invented by Hariolf Sproll) were both created in 2008 in Germany, but at two different bars in two different cities. It just so happens that, separately, Meyer and Sproll were inspired by Whiskey Smash cocktails — which include bourbon, lemon, and mint — and decided to make gin-based riffs.

The two resulting libations were identical in ingredients, using nothing more than simple syrup, gin, lemon juice, and fresh basil, though the proportions differed just slightly. Either way, it offers a libation that is vibrantly green and bright on the palate.

To make one, start with simple syrup, which is just equal parts sugar and water dissolved together. It is important that this solution is completely cool before using it though, so that the heat does not dull the color of the basil. As for the lemon juice, freshly-squeezed is best since this is such a simple preparation — the nuance of fresh juice is important here. In the bottom of a cocktail shaker, gently muddle a couple sprigs of fresh basil, including the stems for flavor and color, along with the lemon juice. Add in the simple syrup, gin, and ice, and shake well before straining your Basil Smash into an ice-filled glass.