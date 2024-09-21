Basil Smash Is The 4-Ingredient Herby Cocktail That's Too Easy Not To Make
While it's fun to play mixologist at home and come up with unique drinks, you can also easily make a delicious, complex, and elegant option with no fancy syrups, tinctures, tonics, or unusual craft cocktail ingredients, such as the Basil Smash. Interestingly, the Gin Basil Smash (invented by Jörg Meyer) and the Basil Smash (invented by Hariolf Sproll) were both created in 2008 in Germany, but at two different bars in two different cities. It just so happens that, separately, Meyer and Sproll were inspired by Whiskey Smash cocktails — which include bourbon, lemon, and mint — and decided to make gin-based riffs.
The two resulting libations were identical in ingredients, using nothing more than simple syrup, gin, lemon juice, and fresh basil, though the proportions differed just slightly. Either way, it offers a libation that is vibrantly green and bright on the palate.
To make one, start with simple syrup, which is just equal parts sugar and water dissolved together. It is important that this solution is completely cool before using it though, so that the heat does not dull the color of the basil. As for the lemon juice, freshly-squeezed is best since this is such a simple preparation — the nuance of fresh juice is important here. In the bottom of a cocktail shaker, gently muddle a couple sprigs of fresh basil, including the stems for flavor and color, along with the lemon juice. Add in the simple syrup, gin, and ice, and shake well before straining your Basil Smash into an ice-filled glass.
Riff on the Basil Smash
Part of what makes the Basil Smash so lovely is the delicate balance between the bright citrus, herbal basil, and aromatic gin, so there is no need to over-complicate it. However, you can shift the components slightly to make it your own — the gin selection is one way to do that.
Picking a gin that leans in a citrusy and floral direction, such as Hendrick's, may be a better choice than juniper-heavy brands like Tanqueray and Bombay Sapphire. Switch it up with something less traditional like Gray Whale Gin, which includes mint and lime, or Sông Cái Việt Nam Dry Gin, which has green turmeric, pomelo, and black pepper. Swapping the fresh lemon juice for lime is also a subtle, but impactful shift, especially if you decide to go off the rails, and substitute the gin for vegetal and spicy tequila plata.
Additionally, making an infused simple syrup is a nice way to add an element of complexity. Try steeping whole black peppercorns, fresh ginger, or even spicy jalapeño in the syrup before straining and storing it for a zippy touch that pairs well with basil. You can also try combining the basil with another tender herb like mint or even parsley, or muddle in a couple slices of cucumber for a sweet and crisp note. For a fun finish, top your version of a Basil Smash with sparkling water to turn it into a refreshing, quaffable highball cocktail.