Turn Your Pumpkin Beer Into A Simple Cocktail With A Shot Of Flavored Vodka
Hang up the leaf garlands and light your pumpkin spice candles, because it's finally time to throw that fall-themed party you've been waiting all summer for. If you're in need of a quick and simple cocktail that will taste much more sophisticated than its ingredients suggest, we've got you covered. First, grab a pack of pumpkin beer from your local liquor store or favorite brewery. Then, pour one beer into a glass and mix it with a shot of vanilla vodka to create your new autumnal cocktail.
While mixing beer and vodka might not align you with the most traditional bartenders, it's a fun way to amplify your pumpkin beer and give it a good punch. If vanilla vodka isn't your favorite, caramel or cinnamon vodka work just as well and add a similar sweet, warm flavor. You could even infuse your own vodka and personalize it however you want (chai vodka, for example, would pair well). Dress up your cocktail with some vodka-infused whipped cream (if you dare) and a cinnamon sugar or crushed graham cracker rim.
Other easy fall cocktails to try
Still not sold on beer and vodka (or worried about the morning-after implications)? There are plenty of other two-ingredient fall drinks to wow your friends and family with.
If you want to stay on the pumpkin beer track but keep it low ABV, mix it with ginger ale instead. Ginger ale will add a fizzy, fall-flavored twist to your beer, as well as increase its sweetness for those who find beer a little too bitter. On the other hand, if strong drinks are your strong suit, pour some more of that vanilla vodka you bought and mix it with amaretto for a sweet, nutty martini.
Apple-flavored drinks are also a great choice to serve at your fall parties. Blending apple cider (or hard cider) and bourbon or scotch gives you the perfect balance of tart and sweet. Pair your cocktail with a hearty meal, like a savory mushroom stew, and end with a good ol' fashioned easy apple pie to complete your evening of fall-themed deliciousness.