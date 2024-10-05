Turn Your Pumpkin Beer Into A Simple Cocktail With A Shot Of Flavored Vodka

Hang up the leaf garlands and light your pumpkin spice candles, because it's finally time to throw that fall-themed party you've been waiting all summer for. If you're in need of a quick and simple cocktail that will taste much more sophisticated than its ingredients suggest, we've got you covered. First, grab a pack of pumpkin beer from your local liquor store or favorite brewery. Then, pour one beer into a glass and mix it with a shot of vanilla vodka to create your new autumnal cocktail.

While mixing beer and vodka might not align you with the most traditional bartenders, it's a fun way to amplify your pumpkin beer and give it a good punch. If vanilla vodka isn't your favorite, caramel or cinnamon vodka work just as well and add a similar sweet, warm flavor. You could even infuse your own vodka and personalize it however you want (chai vodka, for example, would pair well). Dress up your cocktail with some vodka-infused whipped cream (if you dare) and a cinnamon sugar or crushed graham cracker rim.