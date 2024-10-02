Here's How To Store Kiwi (And How Long It Will Stay Fresh)

Kiwis are fuzzy fruits with edible brown skins that can be stored either on the counter or in the refrigerator — it all depends on how ripe the fruit is, and how much longer you'd like to keep it. That's why the first step in deciding how to store kiwi is to gauge its ripeness. If it feels firm and hard under your fingers, the fruit is still unripe. In that case, the easiest way to store it is to leave it on the counter to ripen. Just make sure to keep it in a cool area away from direct sunlight so it doesn't spoil.

Unripe kiwis will mature within three to four days at room temperature. But if you'd rather slow down the process, place the kiwis in a plastic bag and pop them into the refrigerator instead. The chilly temperature will keep them fresh for up to a month.

If your kiwis are soft, fragrant, and perfectly ripe — and you're not ready to eat them just yet — the best place to store them is in the refrigerator. To do so, put the kiwis in a ventilated plastic bag, leaving enough room so that the fruits don't squish each other. Place the bag in the crisper drawer of the fridge (this is also the absolute best place to store grapes), and your kiwis will stay fresh for another five to 10 days, possibly even two weeks.