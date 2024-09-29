The Absolute Best Place To Store Grapes In The Refrigerator
Grapes may last longer in the refrigerator than other berries, but you should still take steps to keep them at their freshest. When it comes to proper storage, a couple of things are important: humidity, moisture, and air circulation.
Grapes thrive in an environment between 30 and 32 degrees Fahrenheit with 90% to 95% relative humidity. This means that the best place for them is in the crisper or produce drawer, set to high humidity. If you don't have this type of drawer, you can place the grapes on a shelf, but make sure to avoid the direct airflow path within the fridge (i.e., not near vents). You'll also want to keep the berries away from pungent foods, like onions, as grapes can absorb odors.
Lastly, you'll want to avoid glass containers and keep your grapes in their original packaging. Grapes need proper air circulation to prevent them from going bad. If you transfer them to a new container, make sure it has ventilation. You can put them in a plastic bag, but be sure to poke some holes in it to prevent excess moisture buildup.
How to make your grapes last longer
Storing your grapes properly is critical for lasting freshness, but the first step to making them last longer is choosing the right bunch in the store. An easy way to do this is by looking at the stem. The best grapes will have a strong, green stem. Brown stems indicate that the berries have already lost moisture and won't last as long at home.
Shiny skin is another indicator of freshness when buying grapes. You can also judge by the color of the skin: There are many types of grapes, but green ones should appear slightly yellow, red ones should have no green spots, and black ones should be a rich purple color.
One reason your grapes might spoil quickly is if you wash them before storing them in the fridge. It's best to leave them unwashed until you plan to eat or serve them, as washing leads to excess moisture and faster decay. When it's time to eat, you can rinse your grapes under the faucet or in a colander, but ideally, to clean your grapes right, wash them with a mix of water, salt, and baking soda.