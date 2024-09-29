The Absolute Best Place To Store Grapes In The Refrigerator

Grapes may last longer in the refrigerator than other berries, but you should still take steps to keep them at their freshest. When it comes to proper storage, a couple of things are important: humidity, moisture, and air circulation.

Grapes thrive in an environment between 30 and 32 degrees Fahrenheit with 90% to 95% relative humidity. This means that the best place for them is in the crisper or produce drawer, set to high humidity. If you don't have this type of drawer, you can place the grapes on a shelf, but make sure to avoid the direct airflow path within the fridge (i.e., not near vents). You'll also want to keep the berries away from pungent foods, like onions, as grapes can absorb odors.

Lastly, you'll want to avoid glass containers and keep your grapes in their original packaging. Grapes need proper air circulation to prevent them from going bad. If you transfer them to a new container, make sure it has ventilation. You can put them in a plastic bag, but be sure to poke some holes in it to prevent excess moisture buildup.