Ina Garten's Go-To Dessert When Visiting Paris For The Olympics

It seems like everyone right now has run off to Paris to enjoy the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, and among them is TV personality and cookbook author Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa has been working on some content in collaboration with the "Today" show and has taken to social media to showcase her favorite foods in Paris.

One dessert that made an appearance on Garten's Instagram is a bowl of profiteroles, being slowly drenched in a rich, velvety chocolate sauce, which the chef referred to as the "only dessert to order in Paris." Now, that's a tough call in the land of French pastry, but it's not exactly one to be argued with. Profiteroles, a classic French bistro dessert, are made up of choux pastry puffs, which are cut in half and typically filled with ice cream, then topped with liquid chocolate. They are in the same family as éclairs, choux au craquelin, chouquettes, divorcés (the pastry, not the marital status), gâteau St. Honoré, religieuses, and the croquembouche, all of which are made using a base of pâte à choux.