The 2-Step Method For Flavorful Smashed Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a classic dish around the holidays, but they're also great for any time of the year, especially if you serve them smashed. Smashed potatoes are a delectable dish that's crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside. It's made by boiling potatoes, lightly crushing them, and then baking or frying, but it can also be done with sweet potatoes.

For smashed sweet potatoes packed with flavor, only two steps are necessary. First, cut the veggies into 1.5-inch slices, leaving disc-shaped pieces, and then steam those slices for about 15 minutes. The second step is to simply smash the slices one-by-one (a potato masher works for the best results), then drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and Italian herbs, and grill them in the oven for another 15 minutes.

If you don't have a vegetable steamer on hand, you can simply use a metal pasta colander, and place it over a pot or saucepan of boiling water for the same effect. Just make sure you place a lid over top to capture all the steam, and cook the potato slices evenly. When grilling the potatoes, make sure you wait until they are fully golden and crispy — you will notice some of the skins will blacken just a bit when they are ready. Let them cool for just a bit, but serve them while they're still hot to enjoy all the savory warmth.