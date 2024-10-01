The 2-Step Method For Flavorful Smashed Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes are a classic dish around the holidays, but they're also great for any time of the year, especially if you serve them smashed. Smashed potatoes are a delectable dish that's crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside. It's made by boiling potatoes, lightly crushing them, and then baking or frying, but it can also be done with sweet potatoes.
For smashed sweet potatoes packed with flavor, only two steps are necessary. First, cut the veggies into 1.5-inch slices, leaving disc-shaped pieces, and then steam those slices for about 15 minutes. The second step is to simply smash the slices one-by-one (a potato masher works for the best results), then drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and Italian herbs, and grill them in the oven for another 15 minutes.
If you don't have a vegetable steamer on hand, you can simply use a metal pasta colander, and place it over a pot or saucepan of boiling water for the same effect. Just make sure you place a lid over top to capture all the steam, and cook the potato slices evenly. When grilling the potatoes, make sure you wait until they are fully golden and crispy — you will notice some of the skins will blacken just a bit when they are ready. Let them cool for just a bit, but serve them while they're still hot to enjoy all the savory warmth.
Customize your smashed sweet potatoes for more flavor
Of course, there are dozens of ways you can mix up and modify this smashed sweet potatoes recipe to suit your tastes or fit with the meal you're planning. First, you can swap out sweet potatoes for a similar root vegetable or tuber. Yams and sweet potatoes are different, though they're both ideal for this recipe. You can also consider swapping in murasaki sweet potatoes for crunchier and creamier results.
The easiest way to mix up the flavors is to sprinkle different spices or even drizzle different sauces onto your smashed sweet potatoes just before you toss them in the oven. If you want to mimic some of the flavors of a maple-bourbon sweet potato pie, try layering just a bit of maple syrup on top. (It will end up quite sweet, so make sure you add plenty of salt and pepper to underline the savory flavors.)
For a more tart kick, consider splashing on a bit of Worcestershire sauce on top of your sweet potatoes, or even lime juice for an acidic finish. If you are happy to stick with olive oil as the base, you can also mix up the spices you are sprinkling on top. A mix of Italian herbs is the easiest seasoning, but you can also use some dashes of thyme, oregano, rosemary, and/or tarragon for a more specific flavor profile. Add some Old Bay for a spicy salty kick, or za'atar spice mix for an earthy and savory finish.