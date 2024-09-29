Is There Any Fish In A California Roll?

Sushi rice stuffed with creamy avocado, sweet-savory crabmeat, and crunchy cucumbers, the California roll is a popular choice in the States. It's often finished with a coating of bright orange fish roe or a sprinkling of sesame seeds for added texture and visual appeal. But unlike traditional sushi rolls, which usually feature raw fish, the California roll typically doesn't — or, at least not entirely. And yes, you can safely eat crab raw.

Most California rolls served in restaurants use kanikama (often shortened to kani), or imitation crabmeat. Kani is a type of surimi, which is fish pulverized into a paste and mixed with starch, flavorings, and other ingredients. This was developed in Japan hundreds of years ago as a way to create affordable seafood imitations. Surimi mimics a range of products, from costly items like crab, lobster, and shrimp to more affordable street foods like fish balls that are popular across Asia.

Kani mimics the texture and appearance of real crab (a reddish exterior and white interior), but with a more uniform texture since it's made from fish paste. While real crab has a bolder, richer flavor, kani offers a mildly sweet taste that makes it a budget-friendly substitute. Its availability and affordability make it an attractive option for those who can't enjoy real crab. So yes, technically there is fish in a California roll, thanks to the innovative use of kani — a perfect example of Japanese ingenuity, much like the California roll itself.