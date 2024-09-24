How To Eat Raw Crab Without Getting Sick

If you saw the 2000 film "Cast Away," you may recall the scene where Tom Hanks' character, Chuck Noland, stranded on a deserted island, resorts to hunting for his own food. Noland eventually spears a live crab, tears off its leg, and watches as a mysterious gooey substance drips from the severed limb. This scene would undoubtedly influence your opinion on eating raw crab. However, we're here to tell you: don't let it! While raw crab may seem like a daring culinary choice, with the right precautions, you can savor its unique flavors without compromising your health.

Consuming raw or undercooked crab carries a few specific risks to be concerned about, as it can cause several foodborne illnesses due to the presence of harmful bacteria like Vibrio parahaemolyticus, and viruses like norovirus. Proper cooking kills these microorganisms and prevents infection, but there are a few tricks to making raw crab a safe and enjoyable experience. The first and most crucial step is selecting high-quality, fresh crab from a reputable source. It's important to choose a seafood market or supplier that follows strict food safety protocols and has a reputation for delivering top-notch products.

Avoid buying crabs with lesions, such as discolored, swollen, or ulcerated areas on the shell or body, as this can indicate disease. It's also important to avoid consuming internal organs, which can harbor toxins and pathogens. Only eat the crab's flesh to minimize health risks. Once you follow these important rules at the outset, you can dive in and explore how to indulge in this seafood delicacy without concern.