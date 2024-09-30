The 12th Century Origins Of The Bento Box, One Of Japan's Traditional Lunches

Japan is one of the most culinarily rich countries on Earth, and many of its ancient food traditions live on today. One of the most iconic and resilient of these traditions is the humble bento box — a simple packed lunch representing the confluence of practicality, craftsmanship, aesthetics, and flavor.

This legendary lunch finds its origins in the Kamakura period, which began in 1192 and lasted some 141 years. It was a time of conflict, and the bento is believed to have begun as a way to pack portable meals for warriors. Those early iterations looked very different from what we're now familiar with, consisting of boiled-and-dried rice which could be easily re-boiled on the go. Known as hoshi-ii, meaning "dried meal," they were hardy and, because they were dry, they could be saved for use at any moment, perfect for soldiers both on the road and in the field of combat. The word bento, however, is actually Chinese — the slang word biàndāng (meaning "convenience") made its way over to Japan sometime around the invention of hoshi-ii, and the name stuck.