The Unique Bento Boxes You Can Find At Train Stations In Japan

The humble bento is one of Japan's most recognizable culinary landmarks — and one of its most successful exports, known the world over as a delicious, accessible, and portable lunch. But while it's appreciated by many, this little lunch box has a surprisingly storied history.

The bento has taken on many forms, and been known by many names. One of those names, "ekiben", was born alongside one of Japan's other cultural icons — its famous railways. The name is a portmanteau of "eki", meaning train station, and "bento". Unsurprisingly, these are bento sold at railway stations and designed to be eaten on trains.

It's generally agreed that the first ekiben was sold in 1885 at Utsunomiya Station, when a line connecting it with the nearby Omiya station opened. These early ekiben were simple compared to what we see today, consisting of umeboshi onigiri — rice balls stuffed with pickled plums, a staple of ancient Japanese lunches. As the Japanese rail network grew, locals began to put their own regional spins on the dish, and soon ekiben became a symbol of the diversity of Japanese cuisine.