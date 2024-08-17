How Often Do You Really Need To Be Cleaning Your Fridge?

There's a lot that goes into keeping a kitchen clean and hygienic. Some items must be cleaned every day (counters, dishes, floors, etc.), whereas others can be wiped down at the end of each week (stoves, sinks, range hoods, and the like). On the flip side, appliances like dishwashers and microwaves must be tackled every month or so to keep them functioning properly.

So, what about a refrigerator — where exactly does that fall on the list? Well, it depends. There are some parts of a refrigerator that need to be cleaned more frequently than others. For instance, door handles and buttons (if there are any) that are constantly touched must ideally be dusted down with disinfectant wipes every day. It's also best to clean food spills immediately to prevent bacteria from infesting the other contents of your fridge. Inspect perishable items on a weekly basis, and clear out anything that may have expired – after all, it's a tidy tip that can help you achieve a cleaner refrigerator in the long run, too.

Then comes the question of a deep clean, which means emptying out the appliance, including taking out all the shelves and giving everything a good scrub. Ideally, this needs to be done every three or four months, but that's only if you're thorough about the refrigerator's daily and weekly upkeep. If not, you might find that your fridge gets dirty enough to require a deep clean as often as every month.