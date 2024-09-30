Easily Upgrade The Flavor Of Boxed Mac And Cheese With One Ingredient

Beyond serving as the ingredient you need for next-level béchamel sauce, Dijon mustard is sure to become your new go-to ingredient when upgrading the best varieties of boxed mac and cheese. Now that you know this creamy accompaniment has a zesty bite perfect for counteracting the singular flavor of powdered cheese sauce, you need to know how to achieve that perfect balance of bite to cheese. The key is to start with a small amount: Add just enough to cut through the creaminess of the dairy without giving the final product a mustard-like flavor.

Once your noodles have been cooked and the butter has melted in your pot, add the milk, cheese sauce, and a teaspoon of Dijon mustard, whisking all the ingredients together. Don't stop there. To add even more punch, play around with different spices such as garlic powder, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper for a bit of heat. Taste the sauce and add more Dijon (if necessary) before mixing in your cooked noodles.

To upgrade your resulting mac and cheese even more, mix in some shredded cheese. Feel free to even out the consistency of your sauce with additional milk or Greek yogurt before serving. While you have several extra ingredients that may be worth a try, for a quick and easy way to elevate your next box of macaroni and cheese, stick with Dijon mustard.