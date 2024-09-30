Easily Upgrade The Flavor Of Boxed Mac And Cheese With One Ingredient
When you don't have time in your schedule to make the best mac and cheese recipe, rectangular boxes of dried macaroni and powdered cheese sauce prove to be the next best thing. Even if you're already privy to a select assortment of delicious ingredients to upgrade boxed macaroni and cheese, you may be missing out on something spectacular if you're not adding a bit of Dijon mustard to the mix. While you might be skeptical, before you doubt incorporating this pungent condiment into your next bubbling saucepan, it's important to understand how Dijon mustard enhances the flavor of pantry-stable mac and cheese.
As long as you include enough butter and milk, boxed mac and cheese never fails to transform into a rich and creamy meal in no time. However, adding Dijon mustard balances the flavor of this convenient dish. That rich and velvety cheese sauce you know and love becomes even more tasty thanks to the acidic bite of zesty mustard. Unlike yellow mustard, which is made with yellow mustard seeds, Dijon mustard is composed of brown, yellow, and black seeds, which gives this tangy condiment a vibrant, robust flavor. With just the right amount of Dijon mustard, you're able to provide a little more depth to boxed mac and cheese.
How to add Dijon mustard to your next box of mac and cheese
Beyond serving as the ingredient you need for next-level béchamel sauce, Dijon mustard is sure to become your new go-to ingredient when upgrading the best varieties of boxed mac and cheese. Now that you know this creamy accompaniment has a zesty bite perfect for counteracting the singular flavor of powdered cheese sauce, you need to know how to achieve that perfect balance of bite to cheese. The key is to start with a small amount: Add just enough to cut through the creaminess of the dairy without giving the final product a mustard-like flavor.
Once your noodles have been cooked and the butter has melted in your pot, add the milk, cheese sauce, and a teaspoon of Dijon mustard, whisking all the ingredients together. Don't stop there. To add even more punch, play around with different spices such as garlic powder, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper for a bit of heat. Taste the sauce and add more Dijon (if necessary) before mixing in your cooked noodles.
To upgrade your resulting mac and cheese even more, mix in some shredded cheese. Feel free to even out the consistency of your sauce with additional milk or Greek yogurt before serving. While you have several extra ingredients that may be worth a try, for a quick and easy way to elevate your next box of macaroni and cheese, stick with Dijon mustard.