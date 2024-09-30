Not Sure How To Flavor Tofu? Here's One Tangy Option To Try

Tofu is great to keep stocked in your fridge — perfect for when you need to add a quick and easy source of protein to your meal. But we won't sugarcoat it: On its own, tofu has about as much flavor as the packaging it comes in. In order to infuse your tofu with mouth-watering tastiness, try marinating it in the pickle brine that's (still) sitting on your fridge shelf.

The purest form of pickle brine is just salt and water, but most store-bought jars of pickles will also have white vinegar, aromatics, and other natural flavors. Used as a marinade, pickle brine not only imparts delicious flavor but also gives you an added nutrition boost, as it contains gut-friendly probiotics and hydrating electrolytes.

In order to effectively marinate your tofu, first remove any excess liquid still inside the curd by wrapping it in a paper towel, setting a plate on top, and leaving it for an hour — or using a tofu press. This will allow the tofu to soak up more of the salty, tangy pickle brine. Once the tofu is dry, simply submerge it in a covered bowl or zip-top bag with enough pickle brine to coat the entire block. Leave it marinating for a few hours (or overnight if you can) and drain the excess liquid when you're ready to cook. If you're serving your tofu with rice and really want to go full pickle mode, try cooking the rice in pickle brine as well.