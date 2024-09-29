How To Store Cornbread So That It Stays Fresh For Longer

Especially when served alongside delicious bowls of slow cooker chili or Tuscan white bean soup, nothing beats the flavor and comfort of homemade cornbread. Whether you're using canned ingredients to take your cornbread to the next level or following a sourdough skillet cornbread recipe, if you're preparing this Southern treat to accompany your next meal, you're bound to have leftovers. When it comes to storing freshly-baked cornbread to enjoy at a later date, there's a certain protocol worth following.

While you can store this popular snack at room temperature or in your refrigerator or freezer, you want to ensure your cornbread won't dry out from air exposure. Firstly, to retain moisture, keep leftover cornbread whole, not cut up. With its increased surface area, pre-sliced cornbread runs the risk of drying out faster and may lead to a less-than-satisfying consistency when reheated. Next, wrap your cornbread in two tight layers of aluminum foil or plastic wrap, covering all the exposed surface. From here, store the foil-wrapped cornbread in a resealable plastic bag, squeezing out any air.

To keep your cornbread fresh and tasty for up to three days, place the leftovers in a cool, dry place at room temperature. Try to store your cornbread away from sunlight in a dark location such as a pantry shelf. And thankfully, if you want to keep your cornbread fresh for more than a few days, you can easily store your leftovers in the refrigerator or freezer.