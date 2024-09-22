Wheat Is The Ingredient You Need To Perfect Homemade Vegan Deli Meat

Though there are dozens of ways to make delicious vegetarian sandwiches, having vegan deli meat on hand is probably the simplest way to make a filling, flavorful, meat-free sub. The only hitch is that buying a package of it in the grocery store seems to be getting more expensive by the day. It can be hard to justify the cost of plant-based meat slices when looking at the rest of your shopping list. The good news is that making vegan deli meat at home is actually quite simple!

All you need is extra firm tofu, olive oil, cornstarch, bouillon, liquid smoke, and nutritional yeast. Simply blend together all the ingredients and add plenty of spices that suit your taste. Then, mix in the secret ingredient: wheat gluten, which acts as a glue to hold the ingredients together. Typically, gluten forms when liquid is added to flour, and kneading or mixing a dough strengthens the gluten bonds. The stronger the gluten is in a dough, the chewier and more elastic it will be.

When it comes to vegan deli meat, the gluten from wheat flour has been isolated into an added ingredient. Mixing the wheat gluten into your recipe will help your vegan roll maintain its shape and give it a springy texture.