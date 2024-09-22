The Chocolate Upgrade You Should Try For Chick-Fil-A's Popular Banana Milkshake

In 2011, Chick-fil-A added a Banana Pudding Milkshake to their menu, a seasonal item for the spring. It quickly became a fan-favorite, and ever since it left the menu, fans have been begging for its return. After 13 years, it's finally back, and this time for fall!

From August 26 to November 16, 2024, the Banana Pudding Milkshake will be available at restaurants across the U.S. The milkshake is made up of Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert (essentially vanilla soft-serve ice cream), bananas, and vanilla wafer cookie crumbs, "hand-spun the old-fashioned way," as the company puts it. And when you try it, you might want to try this TikTok hack that will transform your milkshake into an even sweeter, chocolatey treat.

There's not many desserts simpler and more satisfying than a frozen chocolate banana, which was probably the inspiration behind the so-called Chick-Fil-A chocolate covered banana milkshake. To order it, simply ask for a Banana Pudding Milkshake with Hershey's Chocolate Syrup added to it. You can't order it this way on the app, so make sure to order in-person (and be clear and polite when requesting an off-menu item like this one). Finally, enjoy the chocolatey-banana goodness!