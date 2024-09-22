The Chocolate Upgrade You Should Try For Chick-Fil-A's Popular Banana Milkshake
In 2011, Chick-fil-A added a Banana Pudding Milkshake to their menu, a seasonal item for the spring. It quickly became a fan-favorite, and ever since it left the menu, fans have been begging for its return. After 13 years, it's finally back, and this time for fall!
From August 26 to November 16, 2024, the Banana Pudding Milkshake will be available at restaurants across the U.S. The milkshake is made up of Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert (essentially vanilla soft-serve ice cream), bananas, and vanilla wafer cookie crumbs, "hand-spun the old-fashioned way," as the company puts it. And when you try it, you might want to try this TikTok hack that will transform your milkshake into an even sweeter, chocolatey treat.
There's not many desserts simpler and more satisfying than a frozen chocolate banana, which was probably the inspiration behind the so-called Chick-Fil-A chocolate covered banana milkshake. To order it, simply ask for a Banana Pudding Milkshake with Hershey's Chocolate Syrup added to it. You can't order it this way on the app, so make sure to order in-person (and be clear and polite when requesting an off-menu item like this one). Finally, enjoy the chocolatey-banana goodness!
Other seasonal items and hacks to try at Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A is no stranger to seasonal menu items, and just like the Banana Pudding Milkshake, limited-edition shakes often become fan-favorites. Summer of 2024 saw the return of the beloved Peach Milkshake, but following August, fans had to wait until the next year to try it again.
Along with the banana shake, Chick-fil-A also announced another seasonal item back by popular demand for fall 2024: the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. And it's back with a twist: You can enjoy the sandwich topped with honey, pimento cheese, and mild pickled jalapeños, or turn up the heat and order the new spicy version, featuring all the fixings with a spicy chicken filet.
As for other Chick-fil-A hacks, there's another milkshake that's easy to upgrade, and this "secret menu item" was even promoted by the company itself on its website. The Cookies & Cream Milkshake is already delicious, but what if there were even more cookies? Next time you order one, ask for a Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie as well. You can break the cookie up into pieces and mix them into your shake, making a creation Chick-fil-A calls "cookie heaven."