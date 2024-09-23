The Easiest Way To Upgrade Your Cold Vegetarian Sandwiches

Looking for a way to add some variety to your standard cold vegetarian sandwich? Broiled and charred vegetables, like zucchini, squash, eggplant, and onion, make a great addition by adding smoky flavor with minimal effort.

The best way is to broil and char by moving the oven rack about 5 inches below the top burner. Prepare your vegetables of choice while the broiler heats to high, rinsing and cutting them into bite-sized chunks. Season with salt and pepper and toss in oil (try olive oil as a healthier fat option), and then spread out the veggies evenly on a sheet pan and place them on the top rack in the oven.

Different vegetables have specific cooking times to get that perfect consistency. A quick tip: Organize rows of each vegetable type to make it easier to remove based on the time needed. Check back every five minutes to keep an eye on the progression, and remove vegetables that appear ready. Then, place the sheet pan back into the oven until the rest finish.

All vegetables should get that perfect black outer edge within 25 minutes. Ideally, they should cook through evenly with darkened, lightly crispy edges that add a surprising texture to each sandwich bite. Add some tart, nutty goat cheese (which spreads easily on bread) and liven it all up with fresh tomato and basil, and your sandwich will never be the same.