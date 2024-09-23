The Easiest Way To Upgrade Your Cold Vegetarian Sandwiches
Looking for a way to add some variety to your standard cold vegetarian sandwich? Broiled and charred vegetables, like zucchini, squash, eggplant, and onion, make a great addition by adding smoky flavor with minimal effort.
The best way is to broil and char by moving the oven rack about 5 inches below the top burner. Prepare your vegetables of choice while the broiler heats to high, rinsing and cutting them into bite-sized chunks. Season with salt and pepper and toss in oil (try olive oil as a healthier fat option), and then spread out the veggies evenly on a sheet pan and place them on the top rack in the oven.
Different vegetables have specific cooking times to get that perfect consistency. A quick tip: Organize rows of each vegetable type to make it easier to remove based on the time needed. Check back every five minutes to keep an eye on the progression, and remove vegetables that appear ready. Then, place the sheet pan back into the oven until the rest finish.
All vegetables should get that perfect black outer edge within 25 minutes. Ideally, they should cook through evenly with darkened, lightly crispy edges that add a surprising texture to each sandwich bite. Add some tart, nutty goat cheese (which spreads easily on bread) and liven it all up with fresh tomato and basil, and your sandwich will never be the same.
More easy ways to elevate your vegetarian sandwiches
The great part about this charred veggie tip is that it can use up leftovers that may be about to turn, and revamp that boring ol' sandwich into a deli-style delight. Repurposing ingredients in the fridge avoids waste and saves time.
Once you master that trick, there are other ways to make a restaurant-worthy veggie sandwich. One great tip is using your vegetarian charcuterie ingredients and putting them between two pieces of bread or open-faced on one slice. Chopped olives and leftover spreads add pungent, savory flavors. Fresh herbs, microgreens, or sprouts give a subtle crunch.
You can also play with cheese add-ons for extra creaminess and to create an interesting flavor contrast. Soft cheeses, like brie or camembert, complement spreads like dijon mustard, honey, or jam. Italian cheeses, like mozzarella or provolone, taste great with olive oil-based toppings like roasted red peppers and tomato bruschetta.
Replacing bread with a wrap is another way to elevate your sandwich. Rolled flatbread or a tortilla provides a great vehicle for leftover Caesar or Waldorf or chopped apple salad. You could even use a spinach wrap to amp up the veggies. Wraps also transport and store easily, making them the perfect meals to bring into the office or on-the-go.