Whip Out The Immersion Blender And Canned Soup Will Taste Gourmet

Canned food often gets a bad rap — and frankly, it's not always deserved. Sure, your average can of soup isn't exactly going to earn a Michelin star any time soon. But sometimes a comforting bowl of cream of chicken or tomato is exactly what you need . It's easy, affordable, and with a little extra effort you can turn your struggle meal into something truly decadent.

The secret to making your canned soup taste gourmet is an immersion blender. You don't even need to add anything else — just plug in, give your soup a whizz, and just like that you'll have a luxuriously smooth texture that'll give even restaurant offerings a run for their money.

The trick works especially well with chunky vegetable soups — allowing all those texture-heavy ingredients to meld together can turns it into something greater than the sum of its parts. Getting the immersion blender involved won't just give you a gourmet-level texture — it's also a super simple way to hack your canned soup for extra flavor!