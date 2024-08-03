Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Is The Perfect Excuse To Make Flautas

Rotisserie chickens are the dependable workhorses that make recurring appearances on many weekly shopping lists. However, once you get one home, it is easy to fall into the same rotation of recipes that you always rely on. To spice up your rotisserie chicken plans, flautas are the crunchy, flavorful, easy-to-make, and even easier-to-eat dish that you need. Flautas translates to flutes from Spanish, and the name speaks to the shape of these crunchy bites. Tortillas are rolled around a filling and fried or baked until crispy. Then, they are topped with fresh or pickled veggies, cheese, crema, and more.

In Mexico, they tend to be pretty simple, and almost always use corn tortillas and a simple filling, like chicken, beef, or mashed potatoes. As the dish has spread across the United States, flautas have come to be more commonly associated with flour tortillas and a wider variety of fillings.

When you make them at home, the choice is yours. These are also a great dish to turn to at the end of the week when you are trying to make that last bit of meat stretch. Because you have got the tortillas and toppings, just a little bit of meat per flauta will be enough to make a thoroughly hearty meal.