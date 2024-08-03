Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Is The Perfect Excuse To Make Flautas
Rotisserie chickens are the dependable workhorses that make recurring appearances on many weekly shopping lists. However, once you get one home, it is easy to fall into the same rotation of recipes that you always rely on. To spice up your rotisserie chicken plans, flautas are the crunchy, flavorful, easy-to-make, and even easier-to-eat dish that you need. Flautas translates to flutes from Spanish, and the name speaks to the shape of these crunchy bites. Tortillas are rolled around a filling and fried or baked until crispy. Then, they are topped with fresh or pickled veggies, cheese, crema, and more.
In Mexico, they tend to be pretty simple, and almost always use corn tortillas and a simple filling, like chicken, beef, or mashed potatoes. As the dish has spread across the United States, flautas have come to be more commonly associated with flour tortillas and a wider variety of fillings.
When you make them at home, the choice is yours. These are also a great dish to turn to at the end of the week when you are trying to make that last bit of meat stretch. Because you have got the tortillas and toppings, just a little bit of meat per flauta will be enough to make a thoroughly hearty meal.
Tips for making rotisserie chicken flautas at home
Shredded chicken works best here because it is easy to wrap the tortilla tightly around it without pieces falling out. Add some dashes of chili powder, Mexican oregano, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, or store-bought taco seasoning. For more of a Tex-Mex version, combine the chicken with ingredients like cream cheese, canned green chilies, shredded cheese, salsa, and frozen corn like in this crispy chicken flauta recipe.
Whichever tortillas you choose, warm them up first so they don't crack when you roll them. The microwave is great for this, but if you don't have one, heat them up in a dry pan on the stove. Either way, wrap them in a clean kitchen towel so the tortillas stay soft and warm while you work.
When it comes to filling your flautas, it's crucial that you avoid overstuffing, which will lead to rupturing as they cook. All you need is a tablespoon or two, depending on the size of the tortillas. Place the filling at one edge of the tortilla, and roll it tightly into a cigar shape. For frying, secure each one with toothpicks to keep it closed. Pro tip: Use the same number of toothpicks per flauta so you know how many you need to remove before serving. For baking, simply place the flautas on a wire rack-lined baking sheet with the seam facing down. Give them a brush or spritz of oil first so they bake up nice and crispy.
How to serve flautas
When these delightful, crunchy, savory bites come out of the oil or oven, you will be tempted to start snacking. Hey, we won't blame you if you do. Serve them with guacamole, salsa or pico de gallo, sour cream, or even a vegan cashew queso for some seriously delicious dipping.
More traditionally, flautas are served lined up on a plate and topped with a bunch of fresh toppings. A drizzle of Mexican crema, crumbled queso fresco or queso cotija, shredded iceberg lettuce or cabbage, sliced tomato, wedges of avocado, and raw onion are all common features. This is a great way to turn something snacky into a more satiating meal — you are basically finishing them off with a whole salad! Don't forget your favorite red or green pepper hot sauce or some homemade salsa for a spicy kick.
If you would like, the uncooked flautas can also be frozen. Just line them up on a baking sheet, pop them in the freezer, and transfer them to an airtight container for storage. Then, you can bake or fry up flautas straight from frozen whenever the craving strikes!
