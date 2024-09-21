Lemon Drop Chiles Are The Ingredient Addition For Better Hot Sauce

Lemon drop chiles are a Peruvian pepper with a crisp, fruity taste reminiscent of citrus or lemongrass. Sitting between 15,000 and 30,000 Scoville heat units (SHU), these beautiful little wonders pack enough punch and tang to synergize with other ingredients in everything from red or green hot sauce to spicy fried fish with lemon pistachio couscous.

For hot sauce, lemon drop chiles provide a spicy vibrancy that sets any homemade concoction apart from its store-bought counterparts. But, remember that the strength of lemon drops' flavor may overpower your other ingredients. Instead of using them as the sole source of heat and pepper flavor for your hot sauce, try substituting a few of them in to balance your flavors. For example, if you're making a hot sauce with scotch bonnets, which measure between 100,000 and 350,000 SHU, try substituting one scotch bonnet for three or four lemon drops to get the same kick with a new taste.

When you work with lemon drop chiles, try making a hot sauce that focuses on acid as the recipe will already include compatible ingredients. How you substitute lemon drops — and in what — depends on your preferences, but you generally need a base that has strong flavors that can hold up to these potent beauties.