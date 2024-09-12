The 2-Step Cooking Method To Prevent Dry Pork Chops

Pork chops may be one of the most challenging meats to keep moist during the cooking process. Due to its lower fat content and the fact that it's cut thicker than, say, a pork cutlet, it's all too prone to drying out or cooking unevenly. However, Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, gave us his expert tip for making tender, juicy pork chops, and all it requires is a simple two-step cooking method.

"For a boneless pork chop that's at least a half-inch thick, I would first start it in a frying pan, searing it on both sides to develop good flavor and color," Parente said. "Then, transfer it to a 300 degrees Fahrenheit oven to finish cooking for about 5 to 10 minutes until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit."

Parente then recommends allowing the meat to rest briefly after it's removed from the oven. During that time, the meat should reach the USDA-recommended temperature of 145 degrees or higher. Parente says that the same process should work for half-inch bone-in chops, as well. "The cooking process is more about the thickness of the pork chop than it is about bone in or out," he says. Getting the sear on the outside on the stovetop is the key to creating a good crust without overcooking, while finishing it in the oven is a consistent way to cook the interior.