Choose An Unripe Green Pumpkin For Juicier Seeds

As summer turns to fall, all things pumpkin-related start showing up in recipes. Ripe pumpkin seeds are a traditional treat enjoyed the world over, but have you ever considered seeds from an unripe pumpkin?

While ripe pumpkin seeds are firm with a hard snap when you bite into them, unripe seeds are soft and crisp, with a juicy center that pops in your mouth. Since the gourd is still green, sugars haven't had a chance to form, so both the flesh and seeds of an unripe pumpkin have a clean, vegetable taste, similar to zucchini and other mild squashes.

In recipes, their size, texture, and flavor compare to diced, water-heavy veggies like cucumber. They're fantastic as a unique topping on salads or stirred into soups, acting like little firecrackers of sudden flavor. Unfortunately, their high water content and soft hull make them less ideal for roasting like ripe pumpkin seeds.

However, unripe seeds still pair well with homemade pumpkin spice, and can find a place in many dishes that typically use ripe pumpkin seeds. Thanks to their soft hull, they even make a great substitute for pepitas — a variety of pumpkin seed that entirely lacks a hull — in an even broader range of recipes.