How Many Shots Are In A 750 Ml Bottle Of Liquor?

Whether it's rum, Everclear, vodka, or bourbon, determining how many shots are in a 750-milliliter bottle of liquor (also known as a "fifth") depends on how you define "a shot." American consumers often think of a shot as a one- or two-ounce drink of hard liquor. But the National Institute of Health (NIH) has a different definition of a "standard drink."

The NIH defines a standard drink as any drink containing 14 grams or 0.6 ounces of pure alcohol. A 14-gram shot of liquor would be 1.5 ounces, if the liquor in question is 80 proof or 40% alcohol by volume, like vodka or whiskey. Using this as an example, a 750-milliliter bottle contains just under 17 shots. If we instead define a shot as two ounces, our number changes a bit. Since 750 milliliters is equal to just over 25 fluid ounces, a bottle contains a little more than 12.5 shots. However, there's no regulation saying that a shot glass must be a specific size, so it's difficult to pin down the exact number of informally-measured shots in a fifth of liquor.

Ultimately, standard drink rules are the only consistent way we have to measure the number of drinks in a bottle. Using the NIH's definition, calculating the number of serving sizes in other bottles of liquor, wine, and even beer kegs becomes much easier.