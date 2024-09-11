How Many Beers Actually Go Into A Full-Sized Keg?

The number of beers poured from a full-sized keg boils down to three factors: the size of the keg, the size of the pour, and the alcohol by volume (ABV) of the beer. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) defines a "standard drink" as any drink containing 14 grams, or 0.6 ounces, of alcohol. The average ABV of a beer in the U.S. (like Coors Banquet, an American-style lager) is about 5%. A full-sized keg, also known as a half-barrel keg, holds 1,984 ounces of beer, or 15.5 gallons, making it the largest standard keg commercially available.

Some assumptions must be made to properly calculate how many standard pour beers actually go into a full-sized keg. For example, if a full-sized keg contained beer with 10% alcohol, it would provide twice as many standard pours as a full-sized keg containing 5% beer.

Assuming the keg holds 5% ABV beer, a standard pour would be 12 fluid ounces, roughly the size of a bottle or can of beer. Dividing 1,984 by 12 yields 165 full 12-ounce pours, with roughly four ounces remaining. So, in total, a full-sized keg provides 165 and one-third 5% ABV beers.

The number of beers you get from a keg also depends on the pour size, whether it's a flight, pint, or another unit of measurement. However, the 12-ounce pour is the standard size served by bartenders and breweries across the U.S.