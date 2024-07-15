How Many Ounces Are In A Standard Pour Versus A Beer Flight?

A standard pour is a way for restaurants and bars to monitor the quantities of booze they're serving, and for consumers to monitor their alcohol intake. In the U.S., a standard pour equates to any quantity of beverage that contains 14 grams of pure alcohol.

There's no standardized strength for alcoholic drinks, so assumptions have to be made. A standard pour of a 40% ABV spirit works out to 1.5 ounces, while a regular beer is assumed to be 5% ABV, meaning a standard pour would be 12 ounces. A beer flight is a selection of beers that allows drinkers to sample different styles. Equating a flight to a standard pour is tricky because the number of beers in a flight — and the quantity in each glass — vary from brewery to brewery. It's also uncommon for the average ABV of craft beer to be 5%, given that craft beer tends to be stronger than the mass-produced equivalent.

For example, a flight of four 3-ounce lagers at 5% is a standard pour, whereas four 4-ounce IPAs at 8% is more than two standard pours, meaning you're consuming twice as much alcohol. However, some labels can help you assess how strong a beer might be. "Session" beers are typically lower than 5% ABV, so a flight will likely equate to one standard pour or lower. Double, triple, or imperial beers can range from 7% to 14% ABV, so a flight of these styles will almost certainly be more than one standard pour.