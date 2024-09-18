Use Your Leftover Buns To Make Bread Pudding

Bread pudding is a classic for a reason. It's dependable, easy to make, cheap, and delicious — and once barbecue season rolls around, it's also a great way to use up leftover burger buns, creating the perfect marriage of resourcefulness, thriftiness, and tastiness! It's a super simple swap, and pretty much every type of burger or hot dog bun will work here — bread pudding is a wonderfully forgiving dessert. But brioche (though it might make for the worst bun for burgers) will stand head and shoulders above the rest. The slight eggy sweetness will work to really enhance the flavors of your bread pudding.

A basic recipe for bread pudding typically calls for stale white bread, but to swap in the buns, just cube them up and combine with beaten eggs and cinnamon. Mix together milk, sugar, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt, and pour it all over the buns, then bake. That's pretty much all there is to it!

If you want a little more bite, get the pudding into the oven as soon as you can — the less time those bread pieces soak in the liquid, the more solid they'll remain. If you prefer the texture of your bread pudding a little gooier, leave the buns to soak for a few minutes before baking. That'll allow the bread to absorb the liquid and really soften up, giving the final dessert a soft, almost cakey mouthfeel.