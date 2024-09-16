How To Make Sure You Don't Run Out Of Water When Making Tamales

Special occasions in many Latin American households are marked by piles and piles of homemade tamales. To make them, it takes quite a bit of time, effort, and usually an assembly line of family and friends. They are layered into huge pots (we're talking as large as eight gallons)and steamed over low heat via water or broth gently boiling in the bottom of the vessel. Here's the challenge: It is near-impossible to check that the liquid has not evaporated, because there are dozens of hot tamales in the way.

However, pro chef Rick Martinez has an alternative strategy. The author behind the cookbook "Mi Cocina" — which covers Mexican foods ranging from citrusy carne asada to the Mexican-Chinese cuisine you can't find in the United States — told Food Republic that the secret to solving the water conundrum is to listen instead of look. "If you put your ear up to the pot, obviously don't burn your ear, but you can hear the bubbles," Martinez explained. "If you don't hear anything, then nothing's happening," he went on, which means that the flame is not high enough to produce the necessary steam, and you have to crank it up.

On the other hand, if your flame is too hot, the water can also evaporate too quickly. "If you hear sizzling ... now the corn husks on the bottom are burning," Martinez cautioned, meaning you need to add more liquid to the pot ASAP.