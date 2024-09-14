Is It Ever Okay To Eat Raw Potatoes?

The potato is America's favorite vegetable. And it's unsurprising, really. They're the ultimate people's food — cheap, available almost everywhere, easy to cook and eat in a million and one different ways. Plus, they're delicious. Bake 'em, fry 'em, roast 'em, mash 'em. However you take yours, there's a potato for each one of us. But how many times have you been preparing some raw potatoes and thought, "I wonder what it would be like if I ate that little scrap of raw potato there?' Would it be good? Would it even be safe?"

Well, the answer is yes. And no. Raw potatoes are technically safe to eat in moderation, but they're not going to make you feel great. Raw potatoes are packed with resistant starch — a compound that forms a lot of gas when it breaks down in our stomachs, which can lead to bloating or flatulence. Potatoes are also high in substances called lectins, which are similarly undesirable when consumed in large quantities. Eating too many can cause nausea, vomiting, and other undesirable gastric events.

Even though you can eat raw potatoes — it's a wonder why anyone would. The super high resistant starch content means that raw potatoes have a chalky, floury texture and a bitter, generally unpleasant taste. So yes, you can eat your potatoes raw — in relatively small quantities — but beware of the unintended and often unpleasant consequences.