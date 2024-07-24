The Country That Produces The Most Potatoes

Looking at cuisines around the world, you might assume that potato-loving countries like Russia or the United States are neck-and-neck when it comes to production. After all, spuds account for a $100.9 billion industry in the U.S. (per the National Potato Council), and mashed potatoes are practically our national side dish come Thanksgiving. Or maybe, knowing that South America domesticated the tuber before the food spread to farmers around the world, you figured Peru holds the lead.

However, if you get down to the meat and potatoes of it all, none of those countries hold a candle to the world's top potato producer. In addition to claiming the titles of biggest egg producer and top strawberry producer, China also grows the most spuds. Its farms put out nearly 92 million metric tons of the vegetable per year (via World Population Review). That's practically double the runner-up, India's, roughly 50 million metric ton output.

China took the global lead in 1993, outpacing European countries, and it has steadily increased production ever since. The trend reflects a growing prioritization of the crop in Asia, as well as Africa, in recent years. In 2021, China was responsible for approximately 25% of the world's rice and potatoes, and, as a whole, Asia was credited with 53% of the world's production that year (per Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations).