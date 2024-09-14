Grilling Your Garlic Bread Is The Key To Unlocking Major Flavor
Have you ever thought about grilling your garlic bread? This step can add a smoky char and a complex depth to the simple side dish beyond belief. The grill time will introduce an ever-so-slight bitterness that plays beautifully with the soft sweetness and saltiness of your butter. When combined with the rich, umami flavor of the garlic itself, the result is a well-rounded and dynamic flavor combo that's sure to be a winner.
Instead of simply baking garlic bread in the oven, you can crisp it completely or briefly finish it on the grill. Be mindful, though, as the shorter cook time makes it easier to burn while the bread is getting its grill marks.
Thicker-cut bread is ideal for standing up to higher temps. You'll also want something sturdy enough to soak up the butter while still giving you a crispy bite. While you can use any type of bread, French, Italian, or even sourdough are excellent choices.
Amping up the flavor and uses for your grilled garlic bread
In addition to placing the bread directly on the grill, there are other ways to incorporate smoky, charred flavors into your garlic bread. Slathering David Guas' magic compound butter on the bread beautifully introduces even more slightly sweet, nutty notes of roasted garlic to the dish. Adding a light sprinkling of smoked salt would make for a great finishing touch to tie it all together.
The possibilities for using grilled garlic bread are also extensive. You could cut it up to make excellent croutons for a Caesar salad, or even use slices or halves of a loaf as the base for a panini-style sandwich. Another idea is using it to create a twist on fresh tomato bruschetta with basil. Moreover, grilled garlic bread crostinis could be placed on charcuterie boards, paired with dips, or even enjoyed on their own.