Grilling Your Garlic Bread Is The Key To Unlocking Major Flavor

Have you ever thought about grilling your garlic bread? This step can add a smoky char and a complex depth to the simple side dish beyond belief. The grill time will introduce an ever-so-slight bitterness that plays beautifully with the soft sweetness and saltiness of your butter. When combined with the rich, umami flavor of the garlic itself, the result is a well-rounded and dynamic flavor combo that's sure to be a winner.

Instead of simply baking garlic bread in the oven, you can crisp it completely or briefly finish it on the grill. Be mindful, though, as the shorter cook time makes it easier to burn while the bread is getting its grill marks.

Thicker-cut bread is ideal for standing up to higher temps. You'll also want something sturdy enough to soak up the butter while still giving you a crispy bite. While you can use any type of bread, French, Italian, or even sourdough are excellent choices.