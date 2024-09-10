How Do You Drink Sambuca?

Italy is a country that deeply savors its post-dinner digestifs (which are not the same as aperitifs). There are fragrant grappas, almond-flavored amarettos, syrupy limoncellos, and herbal amaros — each served in small glasses at the end of rich and hearty meals. Sambuca is another delicious example. Made from anise, aniseed, or star anise, as well as elderflowers, sugar, and other herbs and spices on occasion, sambuca has a sweet, licorice flavor with subtle floral and herbal notes. Sambucas made with elderberries can be red or black in color, but white (clear) is traditional.

The clear liqueur is traditionally poured in a shot or tulip glass and drank as sambuca con la mosca, meaning "sambuca with the fly." "The fly" in question is no housefly or mosquito, but rather three roasted coffee beans which signify health, happiness, and prosperity. According to some legends, the tradition of sambuca con la mosca began after an old woman once found three flies buzzing over her glass of sambuca. To get rid of the pesky insects, she decided to set the liqueur ablaze!

Flambéing sambuca is a practice that is still very popular, especially in bars. The dancing flames warm up the drink and give it a toasty, caramelized flavor. You might occasionally find sambuca with seven coffee beans floating on top instead, which represent the seven hills of Rome. The bitter beans are slowly chewed after the sambuca is gulped down, as a way to enhance the sweet aftertaste of the digestif.