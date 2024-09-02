John F. Kennedy's Go-To Waffle Recipe Featured A Unique Ingredient

As the official residence of our nation's presidents and their families, the White House has seen some interesting eating habits come and go. Ulysses S. Grant's favorite thing to eat for breakfast was a little unhinged, and then there's the U.S. president that ate 12 ounces of steak every day for breakfast. Opting for a more down-to-earth morning meal, Vice President Kamala Harris' go-to breakfast is an underrated cereal. Meanwhile, John F. Kennedy was not known to be a big eater, but he did have a favorite recipe for waffles, which he sometimes enjoyed served with other staples like eggs, bacon, and orange juice.

The recipe for JFK's waffles is preserved in the U.S. National Archives, and shows that they were made special by using a unique ingredient. Instead of using all-purpose flour, the recipe calls for cake flour, which results in extra fluffy and airy waffles ... perfect for finishing with "hot maple syrup and melted butter," as the text itself recommends.

This archival catalog also contains numerous recipe requests that Kennedy received during his time as senator, which he always responded to kindly, with permission to reprint them in various cookbooks. This includes what he referred to as his favorite recipe for waffles, but its origin is unclear. In some instances, the recipe was signed by Jacqueline Kennedy, leading to speculation that she created it, but there is little evidence that the First Lady was much of a cook. More than likely, it originated as a Kennedy family recipe.