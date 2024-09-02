John F. Kennedy's Go-To Waffle Recipe Featured A Unique Ingredient
As the official residence of our nation's presidents and their families, the White House has seen some interesting eating habits come and go. Ulysses S. Grant's favorite thing to eat for breakfast was a little unhinged, and then there's the U.S. president that ate 12 ounces of steak every day for breakfast. Opting for a more down-to-earth morning meal, Vice President Kamala Harris' go-to breakfast is an underrated cereal. Meanwhile, John F. Kennedy was not known to be a big eater, but he did have a favorite recipe for waffles, which he sometimes enjoyed served with other staples like eggs, bacon, and orange juice.
The recipe for JFK's waffles is preserved in the U.S. National Archives, and shows that they were made special by using a unique ingredient. Instead of using all-purpose flour, the recipe calls for cake flour, which results in extra fluffy and airy waffles ... perfect for finishing with "hot maple syrup and melted butter," as the text itself recommends.
This archival catalog also contains numerous recipe requests that Kennedy received during his time as senator, which he always responded to kindly, with permission to reprint them in various cookbooks. This includes what he referred to as his favorite recipe for waffles, but its origin is unclear. In some instances, the recipe was signed by Jacqueline Kennedy, leading to speculation that she created it, but there is little evidence that the First Lady was much of a cook. More than likely, it originated as a Kennedy family recipe.
Use cake flour to make the fluffiest waffles
The Kennedy waffle recipe is simple and requires only a few ingredients; however, it does contain a few tricks that make for particularly fluffy waffles. The cake flour switch makes all the difference for a few reasons. The first has to do with the flour's protein content. All-purpose and bread flour have a high level of protein, which means that they develop more gluten. More gluten makes for a denser, firmer, and more elastic baked goods — which is generally what you want for something like a loaf of bread.
Cake flour, on the other hand, with its lower protein and gluten content, leads to more tender results — ideal for crumbly pastries and feathery delicacies like angel food cake (and of course, fluffy waffles). Another characteristic of cake flour is that it's very finely-ground, so it's sometimes called extra fine or super fine flour. This powdery consistency helps the waffle batter to evenly absorb liquids and fats (in this case, milk and butter), and contributes to the final rise.
The third difference with cake flour is that it has cornstarch in it, which further hinders the development of gluten and aids in baking up puffy waffles that are both soft and crispy. In fact, making the best substitute for cake flour starts with mixing cornstarch into all-purpose flour.
Whip egg whites for waffles that are light as air
John F. Kennedy's recipe also adds an extra step that makes the lightest and fluffiest waffles you'll ever eat. It's actually a two-step process; the first is to separate the egg whites from their yolks, and the next part is to beat the whites. You can do this with a whisk or blender, ensuring that the eggs are whipped until they achieve stiff peaks.
Whipping the whites creates more volume through aeration — basically, adding air bubbles into the eggs' cell structure. This firm foam gets folded into the rest of the ingredients and gives the waffle batter an incredible airiness that you wouldn't be able to achieve otherwise. A substantial amount of baking powder is added at the end, which adds even more fluff and volume.
A few more interesting details help to elevate these waffles to the next level. The recipe gives a choice for using either regular milk or buttermilk. Opting for the buttermilk will add a surprising yet welcome tang to the final product. If buttermilk is not available in stores near you, you can make your own by adding one tablespoon of vinegar to one cup of milk, then let it sit for a few minutes until it begins to curdle. The recipe does not include much sugar, nor are the waffles made with vanilla or other flavorings. Their magic is all about their texture, which makes an excellent base for your favorite toppings.