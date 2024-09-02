What Does It Mean To Order A Stiff Drink?

A stiff drink is one of those phrases that many of us say without giving too much thought to exactly what it means. It's generally used to describe any alcoholic drink that is very strong. That might mean a high-proof spirit such as gin, vodka, whiskey, or Scotch, or it can also apply to a cocktail that is heavier on the alcohol than the mixers.

Spirit-forward drinks such as a dry martini (gin and vermouth), a Manhattan (whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters), or a Negroni (Anthony Bourdain's favorite cocktail, which consists of gin, Campari, and vermouth) don't contain any mixers at all to dilute the alcohol. They can be described as stiff drinks because, dating back to the Middle English period, the word stiff used to mean strong. Whereas these days, the word more commonly means firm and not easy to bend, it's still used in the context of strength when applied to boozy beverages.

There are certain connotations associated with asking for a stiff drink. The descriptor tends to be applied to a drink that will help the person consuming it to recover from something bad or to give confidence for something daunting coming up. Perhaps it's a stiff drink after a tough day or as liquid courage to help with having to make a speech in public, for example. But the phrase also has a historical link to a much darker practice, too — that of grave robbery and transporting the dead.