Steak Tartare Started Off As The Food Of Warriors

Since eating raw meat might seem like a pretty fearless thing to do, it's perhaps not surprising that one legend surrounding the origins of steak tartare associates it with warriors. Supposedly, so the story goes, Genghis Khan's warriors, the nomadic Tatars, used to place pieces of horsemeat under their saddles before riding off at dawn; by the end of the day, it would be tender enough to eat without being cooked.

However, evidence suggests that this colorful origin story is, in fact, untrue. Any meat the horsemen were stowing under their saddles was likely destined for purposes other than dinner, such as the healing of equine sores. Whether the meat for tartare was originally horse rather than beef is also up for debate – though the French culinary bible "Larousse Gastronomique" does state that the dish is made with ground beef "or horse meat, according to the purists."

Rather than the sweaty saddle meat story, it's more likely that steak tartare is so named because a version of the dish used to be served with tartar sauce. The French description, à la tartare, originally referred to grilled dishes covered in breadcrumbs and served with a rich sauce (per "Larousse Gastronomique"). These days, it tends to refer to either the sauce or to a raw meat dish — though you sometimes see variations such as fish tartare, commonly made with diced raw tuna.