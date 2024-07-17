For The Fluffiest Mashed Potatoes, Don't Boil Them In Water

You can never go wrong with rich and creamy mashed potatoes. But if you're craving an extra fluffy batch, don't start by boiling a pot of water. Instead, try steaming your spuds to create an ultra light mash that pairs well with just about anything.

Steaming potatoes can preserve their natural taste, which is often diluted by water when boiling. Plus, it's a faster and easier method, whether you're making small or large batches. You only have to boil a few inches of water to create the steam, no matter how many spuds you're cooking. Plus, without needing to drain or dry the starchy veggie, you won't have to worry about watery mashed potatoes in the end. To try this technique, simply place cubed potatoes in a steamer basket and cook for about 20 minutes, or until a fork can easily pierce through them.

Your potatoes can also be infused with extra taste by flavoring the water used for steaming. Start with a broth or stock, then feel free to dress it up with additional seasonings like spices and herbs. You can even throw in fresh lemon peel and a few cloves of garlic for some zest. Or look to what drinks you're serving with dinner and take inspiration. Wine or beer can easily be used to steam the spuds. Once you're done cooking them, keep the liquid to create a flavorful pan sauce or gravy.