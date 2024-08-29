The Fool-Proof Way You Should Be Peeling Tomatoes

Whole peeled tomatoes are a cornerstone of cooking — any dish that requires a simmering tomato sauce calls for them by the ounces. Canned peeled tomatoes can serve the purpose wonderfully, especially if you get the right kind. But there is something to be said for fresh tomatoes, peeled by hand, and then cooked down into a hearty sauce.

The problem, of course, is that peeling fresh tomatoes with a knife or peeler can be tricky, frustrating, and risk ruining the beautiful fruit. But there is a way to easily peel tomatoes, without all the heartache — simply blanch them. To do so, score a little X on the bottom of the produce, just opening the skin. Then boil the fruit for about 30 seconds or until you see the skins curling up a bit; once ready, dunk them immediately into an ice bath to stop the cooking process.

After, the skins should easily peel right off, leaving you whole peeled tomatoes for cooking or for turning into canned tomatoes for later applications.