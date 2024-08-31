You Only Need 2 Ingredients To Make Ice Cream Pancakes

It may seem unbelievable that these two classic kitchen ingredients can actually combine into fluffy pancakes, but the food science behind the recipe adds up. The standard perfect pancake recipe includes milk, eggs, butter, flour, baking powder, and sugar. If you think about it, the combo of something like simple vanilla ice cream -– which has dairy, eggs, and sugar — plus self-raising flour (which has flour, salt, and baking powder) ticks basically all of the boxes of a standard pancake batter. Do make sure you have self-raising flour as opposed to the standard variety, so these pancakes rise into fluffy creamy perfection all on their own. If you only have plain flour, just be sure to add some baking powder and salt as well.

Much like substituting yogurt or ricotta cheese instead of milk, the ice cream adds depth (and of course sweetness) to your pancakes while maintaining a creamy base. So add ice cream to the list of many delicious ingredients you can substitute into your standard pancake batter.