You Only Need 2 Ingredients To Make Ice Cream Pancakes
There is a reason these two-ingredient ice cream pancakes have taken social media by storm -– they're ridiculously easy to make, rich and delicious, and they have all the hallmarks of a hit. Imagine your favorite fluffy buttermilk pancakes but with just a touch more sweetness. They're perfect as a quick but tasty brunch dish, a kid-pleasing sweet treat, or a decadent late-night snack. Once you start making them, you may quickly find yourself obsessed.
@squashedpickled
Like and share these!! ❤️ 2 ingredient FLUFFY Ice cream pancakes! 🥞 I had a vision and it worked! Seeing as ice cream contains most of the ingredients we use for pancakes I thought why not add some flour and see what happens! My mind is blown! These are better than any other pancake recipe I've tried! You will need : Large scoop of ice cream (vanilla is delish) 1 cup of self raising flour * I haven't tried this with dairy free ice cream. If you do try it please do let me know. This was regular 'cheap & cheerful' Neapolitan ice cream All you need to do is combine your ice cream and flour. You need to mix it really well so it's a soft batter. Use the mix like it's a pancake batter and pop some in a hot pan with a little oil. Cook for few mins each side on medium heat. So so good! Must try! #kidsfood #mummybloggeruk #londonfoodie #viral #funfood #foryoupage #mumhack #fyp #kidsfood #kidsactivities #quicksnack #bubbletea #pancakerecipe #pancakes #icecreamhack #foodhack #icecreamrecipe #summerfood
This recipe requires only two ingredients, scooped in roughly equal parts — ice cream and self-raising flour. Simply take some ice cream and mix it with the self-raising flour until you have a sticky pancake batter. Then fry the batter on a griddle or skillet, and voilà -– you have yourself some thick, fluffy pancakes in no time flat. These pancakes come out of the pan sweet, so syrup may not be a necessity, but it's still definitely recommended to enjoy the full power of this delectable dish.
The secret science of the ice cream pancake
It may seem unbelievable that these two classic kitchen ingredients can actually combine into fluffy pancakes, but the food science behind the recipe adds up. The standard perfect pancake recipe includes milk, eggs, butter, flour, baking powder, and sugar. If you think about it, the combo of something like simple vanilla ice cream -– which has dairy, eggs, and sugar — plus self-raising flour (which has flour, salt, and baking powder) ticks basically all of the boxes of a standard pancake batter. Do make sure you have self-raising flour as opposed to the standard variety, so these pancakes rise into fluffy creamy perfection all on their own. If you only have plain flour, just be sure to add some baking powder and salt as well.
Much like substituting yogurt or ricotta cheese instead of milk, the ice cream adds depth (and of course sweetness) to your pancakes while maintaining a creamy base. So add ice cream to the list of many delicious ingredients you can substitute into your standard pancake batter.
How to customize your ice cream pancakes
The simplest ice cream pancakes will consist purely of vanilla ice cream and self-raising flour. However, there are dozens of ways you can customize your ice cream pancakes. The most obvious swap is to change the flavor of ice cream -– think strawberry ice cream for strawberry and cream pancakes; rocky-road ice cream for chocolatey, nutty pancakes; or even the underrated sweet corn ice cream for a homey, delicious summer-themed pancake. Get a little boozy for an adult-themed brunch and choose a bourbon ice cream, or have an autumnal celebration with pumpkin pie ice cream for sensational seasonal pancakes.
And if you're going to have ice cream pancakes, you might as well go all in on the toppings. Maple syrup and whipped cream are, of course, classic pancake toppings, but since these ice cream pancakes are on the sweeter side, you may as well lean all the way in and slather them with chocolate fudge sauce or Nutella, fresh fruit, or even sprinkles. Have as much as you possibly can with such a quick, easy recipe. However you serve them, these easy-to-make and easy-to-eat pancakes are sure to be a new favorite.