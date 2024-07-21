The Kitchen Tool Ree Drummond Uses For A Stress-Free Hollandaise Sauce

Many ambitious cooks have tried — and sometimes failed — at making hollandaise sauce. What should be rich and creamy can often turn out oily, separated, and just plain yucky. However, Ree Drummond makes this notoriously tricky French mother sauce look like no big deal by utilizing one powerhouse countertop appliance — the blender. Diverting to this go-to machine means no need to rely on a cumbersome double boiler system, and you don't even need a whisk.

In order for Drummond's hack to work, you'll need a blender that has an insert on the lid that can be removed while the machine is running. So, bullet-style devices will not work here, though an immersion blender will still do the job. As for ingredients, all you need are egg yolks, lemon juice, and melted butter. Just blitz the yolks and lemon juice in the blender on low speed. Then, remove the insert, and carefully add in the hot melted butter a little bit at a time while the machine is running.

Temperature is an important consideration in Drummond's method, too. Since the egg yolks are not being heated up on the stove first, it's important for them to be at room temperature in the blender. Otherwise, the shock of adding hot butter to cold egg yolks may cause them to curdle. "Make sure your butter is really sizzling hot," The Pioneer Woman adds (via YouTube). This ensures that the egg yolks will be heated enough to cook thoroughly.