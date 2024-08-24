Is A Burrito Considered A Sandwich Or A Wrap?

If you've spent any time on the internet, you've most likely stumbled across a heated debate about how we classify food. Is cereal soup? Is a hot dog a sandwich? Is ketchup a smoothie? Yes, that last one is real. And for the record — no, it's not. These are the kind of hard-hitting questions that keep you up at night. But one such debate has risen to prominence in the last few years, and it might be the most maddening of all: Is a burrito a sandwich or a wrap?

The debate stems from the fact that nobody seems to agree on what a sandwich actually is. The Oxford English Dictionary defines it as "an item of food consisting of two pieces of bread with a filling between them, eaten as a light meal" (that last part having traditionally excluded hamburgers from sandwich status). Merriam-Webster agrees — with the caveat of also including "one slice of bread covered with food." That doesn't make any sense at all — does an open-faced sandwich qualify? Or is it something different entirely?

Since the N.Y. State Department of Taxation and Finance decided unequivocally that a burrito is, in fact, a sandwich (or at least that all wraps are sandwiches for tax purposes), the internet has been ablaze. So before any more friendships are ended, it's about time someone settled it once and for all. Is a burrito a sandwich or a wrap? The answer seems obvious: it's both.