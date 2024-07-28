Cottage Cheese Is Your Secret Addition For The Creamiest Tomato Soup

Tomato soup is already a warming and nostalgic dish, but when it's made creamy, you've entered the ultimate comfort food territory. Add on the classic pairing of grilled cheese and tomato soup and you're sure to have a winning meal every time. One easy way to make creamy tomato soup is adding in the surprising ingredient of cottage cheese. A little of it goes a long way in creating a richer texture and tangy flavor in each bowl of soup.

While cottage cheese has a chunky texture, which some people may find off-putting, that won't be a problem in your soup. Simply blend it until it's smooth and no one will be able to taste that cottage cheese is the secret ingredient. If your blender is having trouble, add a few splashes of milk to create a creamy texture. Once your cottage cheese is smooth, mix in a few dollops to your favorite tomato soup recipe and enjoy!

Using cottage cheese in this dish offers some dietary benefits too. It's a nutritious alternative to heavy cream, a common soup ingredient, with less calories and fat. Plus, each cup of cottage cheese packs a whopping 25 grams of protein, making it a great vegetarian protein source. Want even more plant-based goodness? A sprinkling of nutritional yeast can boost the cheesy flavor and protein of your tomato soup. Or, if you're a meat eater, swap in your cooking liquid with bone broth for a few extra grams of protein.