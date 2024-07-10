Soda Water Is The Key To Keeping Cut Peaches Looking Fresh

You know it's summer when you start seeing crisp, sweet peaches pop up at grocery stores. Dripping with warm, syrupy juice, these quintessential summer fruits are just as sumptuous when sliced and eaten plain, served grilled with mozzarella on flatbread, or turned into gooey pies, cobblers, and upside-down cakes. Besides, there's nothing quite like grilled peaches topped with a few scoops of cold ice cream to beat the heat on a sunny day.

Alas, those firm golden peaches have a knack for turning brown and mushy rather quickly once sliced. While there are several ways to store whole peaches and keep them fresh for days on end, chop or cut them in any way, and you'll find that they start to look almost spoiled mere minutes later. But there is a way to prevent this from happening, and the answer lies in club soda.

All you need to do is soak the peach slices in club soda. You can pluck them out after five minutes, put them in a container, and then pop them in the refrigerator. The club soda soak will help peach slices stay crisp, plump, and golden for five days to a week. As a bonus, you'll be left with a batch of peach-infused club soda, which is a refreshing drink in its own right.