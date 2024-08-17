The Underrated Tool That Can Make Or Break Your Grilling Experience
The barbecue world is full of grill gadgets, accessories, and specialist kits, but sometimes it's the simplest items that do the job just as well. Food Republic asked Rich Parente, chef and owner at Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, NY, to reveal the best underrated grill tools — and his answer was refreshingly straightforward: "Good spatulas are the key tools to make grilling easier."
Indeed, it often works better to buy higher-quality individual utensils that you actually need, rather than a grilling set with items you may not use. Along with tongs and a meat thermometer, a decent spatula is essential. So which type works best? "They can have different shapes, so something with a square, flat end helps to get underneath meat without ripping the crispy skins you're trying to develop," advised Parente.
If you find smaller items like skewers, fruit, or vegetables tend to slide off regular-sized spatulas, then you may find an extra-wide version can fit more easily underneath the food. It can also help with lifting larger items like pizzas — one of the more unexpected foods you should cook on the grill. Slots or holes in the spatula can help to drain excess grease when you're flipping or moving burgers around. Just don't use a spatula to press down on the patties as they cook; this is a burger mistake you should stop making according to Bobby Flay, as it makes them less juicy.
Choose a long-handled spatula to protect hands from heat
As an alternative to regular spatulas, chef Rich Parente also recommends trying "another design, like a flexible fish spatula," which can be incredibly versatile when grilling. Its shape makes it "great for delicate foods." Choose one that offers both flexibility and strength: You want something that is agile enough to quickly flip burgers or stop fish from sticking to the grill, but also sturdy enough that you can slide it under bigger cuts of steak or chicken to easily move them.
Whichever shape you choose, always prioritize safety. "Make sure to get one that's a comfortable length while working over a hot grill," Parente advised. Go for something with a long handle, which will help to keep your hands away from the fierce heat (but not so long that it's unwieldy to hold and operate). Around 16 to 19 inches is ideal, and has the added advantage that you can also use it when cooking indoors.
A similar length works well for grilling tongs, too — just make sure they have a good grip and feel sturdy, and avoid nylon-tipped varieties, as they offer less control. With both a spatula and tongs, go for a stay-cool handle such as silicone, which also makes them more secure to hold and less likely to slip. For additional protection, you could also consider heat-resistant grilling gloves, and opt for a glove rather than a mitt style so you can freely move your fingers.