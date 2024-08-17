The Underrated Tool That Can Make Or Break Your Grilling Experience

The barbecue world is full of grill gadgets, accessories, and specialist kits, but sometimes it's the simplest items that do the job just as well. Food Republic asked Rich Parente, chef and owner at Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, NY, to reveal the best underrated grill tools — and his answer was refreshingly straightforward: "Good spatulas are the key tools to make grilling easier."

Indeed, it often works better to buy higher-quality individual utensils that you actually need, rather than a grilling set with items you may not use. Along with tongs and a meat thermometer, a decent spatula is essential. So which type works best? "They can have different shapes, so something with a square, flat end helps to get underneath meat without ripping the crispy skins you're trying to develop," advised Parente.

If you find smaller items like skewers, fruit, or vegetables tend to slide off regular-sized spatulas, then you may find an extra-wide version can fit more easily underneath the food. It can also help with lifting larger items like pizzas — one of the more unexpected foods you should cook on the grill. Slots or holes in the spatula can help to drain excess grease when you're flipping or moving burgers around. Just don't use a spatula to press down on the patties as they cook; this is a burger mistake you should stop making according to Bobby Flay, as it makes them less juicy.