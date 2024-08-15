Wait, Snoop Dogg's Favorite Snack Is Actually Eggs?
True, Snoop Dogg may be known for sippin' on gin and juice, but when he's got snacking on his mind, he turns to a protein-packed choice to satiate his midnight munchies. The rapper, producer, and actor turned Olympics correspondent told Business Insider that his go-to late-night eats are hard-boiled eggs. While eggs are more often thought of as a breakfast food rather than something to satisfy a nocturnal craving, Snoop's reasoning here is quite practical. As he explained, hard-boiled eggs are fast and easy to make, and more importantly, he "can't really mess that up" (per Business Insider).
The D.O. Double G makes this a meal along with toast. There's a bit of nostalgia involved as well, as the egg and toast combo harkens back to Snoop's childhood. As he explained, "I put the egg in the middle of the toast like the elementary school breakfast they used to give," adding that he used to be excited to go to school in the morning in order to get the savory treat.
He's basically describing a simplified version of egg-in-a-hole. The dish is usually made with eggs poured into the center of a piece of bread (made perfect with the shot glass egg-in-a-hole toast hack), which gets fried in butter until the eggs are cooked and the bread nice and toasted. Snoop's more laid-back method, however, is to just go for a plain hard-boiled egg and drop it like it's hot straight onto toast.
Snoop Dogg's best egg recipes
Snoop Dogg has always had a penchant for eggs. In his cookbook, "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen," he discusses how he's "been whippin' up some eggs since I was a youngster." He tells the story about working the breakfast shift at McDonald's when he was a kid where — thanks to his one-handed egg cracking ability — his boss nicknamed him Young Eggs.
A true egg fan, his book details the foods he always keeps stocked at home, and eggs are at the top of the list. With all of the different ways to cook eggs, Snoop likes them in all their various forms. In what he calls his "OG Breakfast: Wakey, Wakey, Eggs and Bacy," the two-parter consists of scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese served with bacon and toast. He refers to eggs and cheese as the "perfect food duo," which is why he named his scramble after Ashford and Simpson — the legendary husband and wife R&B songwriting team. To turn that delicious duo into a tasty trio, there's Snoop Dogg's tip for making the crispiest, curliest bacon possible.
Being an equal opportunity eater, Snoop emphasizes that eggs are perfect for day or night. He notes in his book that the OG Breakfast is good for serving to your kids in the morning — or for you and your crew "after one of them late night sessions."
Hard boiled eggs are the perfect any time snack
"From Crook to Cook" also features a recipe for Snoop's Mile-High Omelet. He adds cheddar cheese to this egg preparation as well, along with cracked black pepper, chopped chives, and whole slices as well as crumbles of his Billionaire's Bacon. The bacon is smoky, spicy, and sweet, from a mix of black pepper, red pepper flakes, and brown sugar.
All these delicious dishes aside, Snoop's favorite for snack time is still the humble hard-boiled egg. While there's no recipe for them in his book, he does say that if you've got a saltshaker, just "boil that thang" (the egg, not the shaker) and that "will leave you highly satisfied." There are plenty of hard boiled egg tricks you can try to elevate the basic egg experience, from steaming them instead of actually boiling them so that they are easier to peel, to infusing your eggs with flavor as they cook.
One pro tip is to plan ahead for when the munchies strike. It's super easy to boil up a batch of hard-boiled eggs all at once ... so go ahead and make a bunch in advance, so they're ready to go when you are. Whether you just want to snack on one sprinkled with salt and be done, or, should inspiration strike and move you to make devilled eggs, an egg salad sandwich, or top them on some late-night ramen, you'll fo' shizzle be ready.