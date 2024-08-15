Wait, Snoop Dogg's Favorite Snack Is Actually Eggs?

True, Snoop Dogg may be known for sippin' on gin and juice, but when he's got snacking on his mind, he turns to a protein-packed choice to satiate his midnight munchies. The rapper, producer, and actor turned Olympics correspondent told Business Insider that his go-to late-night eats are hard-boiled eggs. While eggs are more often thought of as a breakfast food rather than something to satisfy a nocturnal craving, Snoop's reasoning here is quite practical. As he explained, hard-boiled eggs are fast and easy to make, and more importantly, he "can't really mess that up" (per Business Insider).

The D.O. Double G makes this a meal along with toast. There's a bit of nostalgia involved as well, as the egg and toast combo harkens back to Snoop's childhood. As he explained, "I put the egg in the middle of the toast like the elementary school breakfast they used to give," adding that he used to be excited to go to school in the morning in order to get the savory treat.

He's basically describing a simplified version of egg-in-a-hole. The dish is usually made with eggs poured into the center of a piece of bread (made perfect with the shot glass egg-in-a-hole toast hack), which gets fried in butter until the eggs are cooked and the bread nice and toasted. Snoop's more laid-back method, however, is to just go for a plain hard-boiled egg and drop it like it's hot straight onto toast.