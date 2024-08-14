Snoop Dogg's Favorite Party Cocktail Isn't Gin And Juice

Snoop Dogg may be known for rollin' down the streetand sippin' on gin and juice, but if he's throwing a party, he likes to step it up. The cheeky rapper is a fan of a cocktail with an equally cheeky name — Pink Panties! It is a sweet and fruity blend of frozen pink lemonade, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, and ice, and true to Snoop's form, it is also a gin-based bevvy. This cocktail was the go-to drink that the popular girls whipped up at parties back when Snoop was in junior high, as he told LA Weekly (via Thrillist). Even today, it's perfect for sipping poolside under the California sun.

To make one, it really is as simple as throwing everything in a blender. For the frozen lemonade component, use canisters of frozen concentrate that you find in the freezer section. Ready-made lemonade will water down the drink too much. It's worth noting that many pink lemonades are just regular lemonade with food dye (indeed, the origin of pink lemonade was a bizarre accident involving pink-stained water). To keep the color but add some flavor, opt for strawberry, raspberry, or cranberry versions.

Using frozen strawberries creates a nice slushy consistency, but you can also use fresh if you don't have any on hand. As for the ice cream, classic vanilla adds that yummy sweet cream flavor that balances out the acidity. If the end product tastes too sweet, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice or more ice.