Snoop Dogg's Tip For Making The Crispiest, Curliest Bacon Possible

Despite bacon's unwavering popularity, it can be a fiddly food to perfect, which is why there's no shortage of tips to be found for achieving perfectly cooked, crispy strips. These culinary hacks can range from covering the bacon in water to dehydrating bacon in an air fryer. However, one of the more unconventional — yet effective — methods comes from rapper-turned-celebrity-chef, Snoop Dogg.

Recipe developer and cookbook author, Jess Damuck, details Snoop Dogg's intriguing bacon trick in her cookbook, "Salad Freak" (via TheKitchn). Damuck described her surprise as the rapper unceremoniously chucked a heap of bacon into his frying pan and used tongs to stir the meat for 15 minutes. The result, she claimed, was "perfectly crispy curly bacon."

The specifics of Snoop's method are extremely straightforward, if not a little unorthodox. Generally, your pan should start off cold when frying bacon, but Snoop preheats his first. Overcrowding bacon is also generally considered a no-no, but Snoop's approach works thanks to one specific technique — continuous stirring.